Getty Drive-In to reopen for 80th season on April 19

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Studio C has announced that the Getty Drive-In will reopen on Wednesday, April 19. This year will be the drive-in theater’s 80th season.

For the first two nights of the season, a single-feature deal will be available for $5.

The Getty Drive-In features digital projection and sound broadcast through an FM radio signal. Guests can also purchase snacks from the centrally located concession stand. Starting on Memorial Day weekend, guests can place concession orders for direct-to-car delivery.

“We’ve made important presentation updates, but preserved the relaxed, fun vibe of the Getty,” said Studio C family business owner Emily Loeks. “The biggest change has been our upgrades to projection and sound. Otherwise, we’ve kept a lot the same. Kids run around in flip flops and barefoot, set up camp chairs, string hammocks between cars and make expeditions to the playground and concession stand. It’s a memorable way to experience a movie.”

Studio C The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the latest film from Illumination, and is based on the Nintendo video game franchise. The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. It was directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a reboot of the Dungeons & Dragons film series, and is based on the tabletop role-playing game published by Wizards of the Coast. It was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page.

The Pope’s Exorcist is based on Father Gabriele Amorth’s memoirs An Exorcist Tells His Story (1999) and An Exorcist: More Stories (2002). The film was directed by Julius Avery and stars Russell Crowe as Father Amorth. It also stars Daniel Zovatto and Alex Essoe. 65 stars Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt. It was directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Evil Dead Rise is the fifth film in the Evil Dead film series. The film was directed by Lee Cronin and stars Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, and Morgan Davies. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a sequel to 2019’s Shazam! and is the latest installment of the DC Extended Universe. The film follows Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a teenager who is able to turn into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi) by saying “Shazam.” In the film, Billy and his foster siblings (who also have powers) go up against Athena (Rachel Zegler), Kalypso (Lucy Liu), and Hespera (Helen Mirren). Shazam! Fury of the Gods was directed by David F. Sanberg.

The Covenant was directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim. Creed III stars Michael B. Jordan as Donnie Creed. Jordan also directed the film. The movie is a sequel to 2015’s Creed and 2018’s Creed II. It is also the ninth film in the Rocky film series. The movie also stars Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors.

Studio C Fast X

The Getty Drive-In will also show many of this summer’s highly anticipated movies. One of them is Fast X, the tenth installment of the main Fast & Furious film series. The film was directed by Louis Leterrier and stars Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, and Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce. An eleventh film is also in development, which will conclude the series. Fast X is scheduled to be released on May 19.

Another highly anticipated film this summer is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is scheduled to be released on June 2. The film is a sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a teenager from an alternate universe who takes up the mantle of Spider-Man after the death of his world’s Peter Parker. Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man (Jake Johnson) will also return for the sequel. The film also stars Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Jason Schwartzman as the Spot, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099. Miguel appeared in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. The movie’s screenplay was written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. A third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024.

Studio C Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The fifth Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is scheduled to be released on June 30. The film was directed by James Mangold and stars Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, and Antonio Banderas as Renaldo. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the final time that Ford plays the character.

Another highly anticipated film is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is scheduled to be released on July 14. The movie is the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible film series. The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie and stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Hayley Atwell as Grace, and Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell. A follow-up film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, is scheduled to be released on June 28, 2024.

Barbie, a film based on the Mattel doll, is scheduled to be released on July 21. The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It was directed by Greta Gerwig.

