MUSKEGON, Mich. — Imagine this: You're on the beach, enjoying the stunning views of the northern lights as they pass across West Michigan. Then all of a sudden, a big question is proposed.

Adrian Valdez knew the week of strong geomagnetic storms was a strong time, to ask a big question. "It was already something important to her," explained Valdez.

Knowing his girlfriend Chelsea's love of the northern lights, Adrian brought her to Duck Lake State Park, in Muskegon.

"I thought it would be a great opportunity," said Adrian.

GEOMAGNETIC MATCH: Aurora Borealis lights the way for Muskegon man’s proposal

Asking Chelsea's daughter Ellie to take a picture of them at the top of the hill. With her, already knowing the plan.

"Her daughter has kind of been in on it for a while," explained Adrian.

Without delay, Adrian got on one knee and popped the question.

"When I proposed, her face lit up and she was excited and I was excited. Ellie was down there laughing because she knew what has happening," emphasized Adrian.

With such a stellar proposal, Adrian already has an idea what's next for the couple. “For an anniversary. We should make a trip up to one of the polls and take a look at the northern lights up closer," said Adrian.

With a brand new ring on her finger, Chelsea and Adrian look to get married next year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube