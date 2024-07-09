Fruitport man convicted for threats against Michigan courts

LANSING, Mich. — A Fruitport man was convicted for threatening Michigan courts.

Daniel Callahan, 60, reportedly voiced his frustration with the government during an appearance before the Michigan Court of Appeals (COA) on Feb. 15, 2023, asking, “What is it going to take, somebody to get shot before the state acts on it?”

More than a week later, Callahan filed a pleading reportedly stating if COA and the Supreme Court didn’t grant relief in the case, they would earn a “future Performance Award for MSU Stage Act 2, West Michigan 2023,” which court officials interpreted as a reference and threat mirroring the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.

Callahan was arrested March 4, 2023, and charged with issuing a false threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Both are 20-year felonies.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General, who prosecuted the case, says Callahan was found guilty Tuesday of both charges.

“Threats against public officials must be taken seriously, first and foremost, to protect their lives but also to protect the essential functions of our public safety and justice systems,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “My office will hold accountable those who try to intimidate public servants with violence. I am thankful the jury saw the serious, dangerous and criminal nature of Callahan’s threats against the courts.”

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

