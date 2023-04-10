Fruitport man who made threats in court charged with domestic terrorism

LANSING, Mich. — A Fruitport man who made terrorist threats in court has been charged with domestic terrorism. He is 59-year-old Daniel Callahan.

On February 15, Callahan appeared before the Michigan Court of Appeals 3rd District Court in Grand Rapids for a separate issue. While on the record, Callahan allegedly expressed frustration with the government and asked, “What is it going to take, somebody to get shot before the state acts on it?”

On February 23, Callahan allegedly filed a pleading in the same case. He stated that if the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court did not act “lawfully,” and grant his requested relief, they would earn a “future Performance Award for MSU Stage Act 2, West Michigan 2023.” The pleading was understood by court employees to be a threat to commit a mass shooting similar to the one that occurred at Michigan State University on February 13.

In Callahan’s subsequent pleadings, he expressed a grievance towards the Department of Attorney General and Attorney General Dana Nessel. His filing calls for Nessel to be removed from office and prosecuted.

After charges were filed, Callahan turned himself in at the 61st District Court on a $500,000 bond with a GPS tether. He was arrested on March 4 and charged with false report or threat of terrorism and computers, and using a computer to commit a crime. Both are a maximum 20-year felony.

Callan’s case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit.

“These are serious charges based on serious threats,” said Nessel. “Anyone who threatens or tries to intimidate government officials or public bodies will be held accountable. My office will continue to respond to these types of threats wherever they occur.”

