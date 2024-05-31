First look inside: Boys and Girls Club Muskegon facility finally set to open after arson delay

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Boys and Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore is finally opening its new $11.4 million clubhouse facility after a devastating arson attack last year.

The complex was set on fire just 10 days before its initial opening date, causing roughly $6.5 million in damages.

Eventually, a 22-year-old man named Bruce Potter was charged and convicted for the fire. Potter is currently serving an 11 month jail sentence.

Despite the disappointing delay, the Boys and Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore has taken advantage of the extra time ahead of opening.

“We're so excited to open this building,” CEO Monica Turnbull told FOX 17 Friday.

Their branch of the Boys and Girls Club was first incorporated in 2014, opening their doors to young people in 2015.

They started with just 30 kids in the basement of Nelson Elementary School.

Groundbreaking on the new clubhouse facility happened in September 2022, initially planning to open in August 2023.

“I think the biggest setback for us was the morale of the staff and kids. It was heartbreaking, it was devastating,” Turnbull recalled.

The beautiful new facility, located on Muskegon Lake, features a full-size gymnasium, a six lane 25-meter lap pool, all on 5 acres of sprawling natural space.

Kids from kindergarten through high school can access their services, resources, and spaces at no cost.

Young people are able to sign up for six week programs, which each focus on particular interests or skills.

There are a multitude of art classes; offering painting, fine art, sculpting, and everything in between.

A STEM lab full of 3D printers, Lego robotics, and E-sport computer stations are set to be a popular choice.

Every day the clubhouse will provide daily necessities— everyone gets a healthy meal and snack each day.

The programs are all centered on healthy lifestyle, good character, citizenship, and academic success.

They hope the clubhouse can provide all the daily necessities for young people, so they can stay focused on developing their emerging passions.

“It takes all kinds of kinds… there's people that want to be doctors and lawyers and teachers, but there is also people who want to be mechanics and plumbers and architects,” Turnbull said.

“You can be anything you want to be."

On the other side of the building is the Neal Fitness Center, also operated by the Girls and Boys Club. Most of those facilities open to the public on June 3.

The massive swimming pool opens up on July 1st.

The Clubhouse has a ribbon-cutting ceremony happening Wednesday, June 5th.

Boys and Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore is still raising funds to cover the building costs. You can donate funds at their website HERE.

