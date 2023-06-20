Father who shot family, himself in Fruitport Twp. identified

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police have identified the father accused of shooting his children and mother-in-law before shooting and killing himself over the weekend as 53-year-old Hai Tran.

The deadly murder-suicide happened around 11 a.m. on Father’s Day on Odawa Trail in Fruitport Township.

Fruitport Township Deputy Police Chief Greg Poulson says Tran shot his two daughters and mother-in-law before shooting himself.

Tran and his 10-year-old daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother-in-law and 7-year-old were bleeding profusely when officers arrived at the scene. The two were taken to Helen DeVos Hospital where they were listed as being in stable condition.

According to Poulson, Tran and his wife were going through a divorce at the time of the shooting.

The mother of the children was not home at the time and has not been identified.

The 10-year-old’s name has not been released, but she has been identified as an Edgewood Elementary School student.

Though school is out for the summer, Fruitport Community Schools say they are ready to support anyone in the community in need.

Anyone in need of resources can call the central office at (231) 865-4100.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence's 24-hour helpline at 800-848-5991.

For those who seeking mental health help or are considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org

