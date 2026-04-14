Record-setting flooding expected along Muskegon River

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Heavy rains are expected to raise at least one of West Michigan's many rivers to record-setting levels this week.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for the Muskegon River below Croton. The river is expected to crest from Friday to Saturday at levels never recorded before.

WXMI

Near the City of Newaygo, the water is expected to increase to a depth of 16 1/2 feet, which would break the current record of 15.1 feet.

Further downstream, the Muskegon River at Bridgeton is forecasted to rise to 18 feet, more than a foot higher than the current record of 16.8 feet.

Neighbors along the river are encouraged to prepare to evacuate at a moment's notice.

The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office published several recommendations for anyone at risk because of the flooding:



Put together an emergency preparedness kit

Store outdoor items inside

Strap down propane tanks and go over how to turn off propane to your house

Know how to turn off the main electrical breaker

Keep your pets nearby

Shut and lock all doors

The sheriff's office also said neighbors should not wait for an evacuation order. When you feel unsafe because of rising waters, that's the time to leave, according to the sheriff's office.

When driving, avoid taking your vehicle into any standing or moving floodwaters.

The flooding concerns are shared across the entire state. All 83 counties are under a flood watch.

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