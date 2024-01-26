Elementary school students hopeful for Lions win, celebrate with Spirit Day

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The talk of the town — and the playground — is the Lions game this weekend. Friday, FOX 17 spent the day in Norton Shores, where elementary school students know exactly how big of a deal Sunday's game is.

At Churchill Elementary, within the Mona Shores Public Schools district, excitement is in the air.

It greets you at the classroom door.

Excitement for the Lions has even made its way into a second-grade math lesson.

Churchill Elementary is even home to its very own lion.

The big game is also a big deal for fifth grade buddies Case, Tommy, Jordan and Zachary.

“They’re in it," Case said.

“If they win this one, they’re going to the Super Bowl,” Tommy said.

“Yeah, if they win this they’re going to the Super Bowl," Jordan added.

“We’ve, like, never won the Super Bowl and I want us to go to it,” Zachary said.

Tommy is still upset with the referees after the Lions lost to the Cowboys.

“We should of won that game. He voted eligible and the ref, he just did not care that he did that," Tommy said.

The whole fifth grade knows how big of a deal this is. In fact, the whole school knows it. Many kids were dressed up for Friday's Spirit Day.

“This is, like, a really big deal for us,” fifth-grader Monroe said.

“I just never seen them make it to the playoffs before,” fifth-grader Ivy added.

“Sometimes it may be little frustrating, but it’s exciting when they win,” fifth-grader Grace said

This is the second week in a row Mona Shores elementary schools have hosted a spirit day ahead of the Lions game. They hope it brings the team good luck for Sunday's game.

