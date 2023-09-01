Documents detail MSP investigation into alleged Muskegon-area voter fraud

LANSING, Mich. — Documents obtained by FOX 17 via a Freedom of Information Act request detail the investigation into voter registration in Muskegon County that the Michigan GOP is now calling clear evidence of voter fraud.

This is all centered around, according to the MI GOP, a voter registration organization called GBI Strategies.

New details into voter fraud investigation

In the documents reviewed by FOX 17, the company's name is redacted.

The documents, from the Michigan State Police (MSP), detail their investigation into the allegations of an organization submitting fraudulent voter registration information, with the investigation beginning in October 2020.

The investigation documents say it was the Muskegon city clerk who first noticed things were awry with some of the voter registration applications, which prompted the clerk to contact local law enforcement.

Things that the clerk considered red flags according to the documents include Muskegon High School being listed as a residential address, signatures looking similar, and signatures not matching up with Secretary of State documentation.

The investigation took detectives with MSP to hotel rooms and local Muskegon businesses to collect evidence. The MI GOP commented at a press conference Thursday on a surprising bit of evidence found as part of the investigation: weapons.

“At a police raid, they find semi-automatic weapons, with suppressors. Who were they planning to shoot? Who were they prepared to shoot? What were they defending? I find it hypocritical that the Democratic Party has a position that American citizens shouldn’t have semi-automatic weapons, but yet an organization that Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have an office with semi-automatic weapons, custom pistols with suppressors? Again, who were they about to shoot? Who were they prepared to shoot?” Chairwoman Kristina Karamo said.

