MI GOP: Voter registration firm under investigation for alleged fake applications

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Republican Party held a press conference Thursday in response to alleged election corruption in the state.

GBI Strategies, a voter registration firm, was the primary focus. Republicans say GBI is being investigated for reportedly send fake applications to Muskegon County amid the 2020 presidential election.

Michigan GOP Chairwoman Kristina Karamo alleges the Democratic Party sent millions of dollars to GBI.

“There are multiple aspects to our voting rights, and the constant questions surrounding our election system is an absolute threat to our republic,” says Karamo.

Republicans also voiced their support for the 16 people charged with acting as false electors during the 2020 election.

