MUSKEGON, Mich. — Emergency crews are searching for a missing swimmer in Muskegon.

Muskegon Police Chief Jeff Lewis says reports came in about a person swimming near a pleasure boat at Harbour Towne Marina Friday afternoon. Witnesses say the swimmer went under the water and is now missing.

Chief Lewis says rescue efforts are underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.