Body of missing Muskegon Lake boater found

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The body of a Muskegon boater has been recovered after going missing in Muskegon Lake Friday afternoon, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

We’re told the 29-year-old male ventured into the water and did not resurface, prompting reports to authorities.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, aided in the search for the victim throughout the day until the search was called off due to conditions later in the evening, according to MPD.

The search for the missing boater resumed this morning and ended when his body was reportedly found early this afternoon.

The victim has since been identified as Leonard Carter, 29, from Muskegon.

We’ve been informed that an autopsy has been ordered and that authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to Carter’s death.

