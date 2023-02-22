Deputies identify man killed during Muskegon County pursuit

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released the identity of the man killed in an Egelston Township crash Tuesday morning.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Brian Russell Frey was killed while deputies chased a road rage suspect.

We’re told the suspect vehicle hit Frey’s car at the intersection of Maple Island and Hall roads.

Frey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.

