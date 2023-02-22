Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Deputies identify man killed during Muskegon County pursuit

muskegon deadly at maple island and hall.jpg
FOX 17
muskegon deadly at maple island and hall.jpg
Posted at 11:28 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 11:28:57-05

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released the identity of the man killed in an Egelston Township crash Tuesday morning.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Brian Russell Frey was killed while deputies chased a road rage suspect.

We’re told the suspect vehicle hit Frey’s car at the intersection of Maple Island and Hall roads.

Frey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.

READ MORE: Man killed in collision with chase suspect

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather