Man killed in collision with chase suspect

Posted at 5:46 AM, Feb 21, 2023
EGLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — What started as police chasing a driver suspected of road rage in Ottawa County turned into a deadly crash in Muskegon County.

The first calls came in just before 1 a.m. Tuesday— a caller in Ottawa County telling dispatchers they believed they were being followed.

Muskegon County Deputies spotted the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop at Hall Rd and Carr Rd; the suspect instead drove off eastbound.

They drove through the intersection at Maple Island Rd, hitting a vehicle driving north.

The 53 year-old driver of that vehicle— a man from Twin Lake— was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect driver— a 23 year-old from Grand Rapids— was taken to Trinity Hospital for her injuries.

Deputies tell FOX 17 alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

