Community mourns loss of Holton Township fire chief

HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several departments came out to support Holton Township's fire chief, who died after being hit on his motorcycle.

Bryan Hawk had been with the department since the '90s. He had held every single position within the department, all the way up to chief.

His brother works for the fire department too, as did Chief Hawk's father, and his grandfather too.

Hawk's family has had multiple losses in their family over the last four months, all for different reasons.

Lt. Robert Sampson says that's the hardest part. However, he says the outpouring of support means everything.

"We started getting phone calls from other departments saying, 'Can we bring this truck? Can we bring that truck?'" Lieutenant Sampson tells us. "It started to be a larger scale vigil. We had to move it. Because there was so many fire apparatus there. So many departments. Pleasant Plains, which I had never even heard of, actually attended, and I thank them for that. I thank all the surrounding areas that sent personnel."

Hawk is survived by his wife and five children.

Details on a memorial service for the chief are still being worked out.

