City of Muskegon undergoing rebrand efforts

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is asking the publicfor their input as they develop a new city brand.

The plan includes a new city logo. The city says they have so many right now that it's confusing for residents. Take a look at this graphic, provided to FOX 17 by the city of Muskegon. They say it illustrates the problem.

Muskegon is known for its shoreline and downtown development, which is home to many small businesses and a haven for entrepreneurs, the city manager said.

“A number of years ago, we tried to do a rebrand. We went about it a different way. We’ve learned, and we’re trying to make sure we’re doing these engagements ahead of time to get the buy-in from folks,” City Manager of Muskegon Jonathan Seyferth said.

Some of the logos date as far back as to the '80s. The city wants to make it clear: the "Watch Us Go" campaign is separate from its ongoing rebranding. Local marketing firm Kindred has been hired on for $50,000 for logo creation as well as brand guidelines.

Community focus groups for input are scheduled for Feb. 12 and 29.

READ MORE: Muskegon Co. conducts early in-person voting tabulator testing to ensure accuracy

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube