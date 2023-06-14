City of Muskegon Heights, EGLE assure community members water is safe to drink

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) hopes to address some issues at the Muskegon Heights Water Filtration Plant; however, the department and the city want to make it clear that these issues are not affecting the water quality and the city's water is safe to drink.

EGLE will work with the city over the next year and a half to address what the department calls "technical, managerial and financial (TMF) problems."

The short-term issues EGLE wishes to address at the water department are:



Critical staffing plan

Operator certification plan

Preventative maintenance plan

Critical equipment redundancy

Correct storage tank sanitary risks

Provide basic backflow prevention measures

EGLE's long-term solutions are:

Comprehensive study of water supply alternatives including cost estimates and impacts of the various alternatives on water rate affordability.

City council to review alternatives study, consider public comments and vote to select an alternative.

Conduct a comprehensive study to identify the TMF capacity necessary to support the selected alternative— Identify any capacity gaps and provide an implementation plan to fill the gaps. If implementation plan is not viable, then other alternatives need to be revisited to meet TMF capacity requirements.

Muskegon Heights Mayor Walter Watt Jr., in a letter to community members Wednesday, that these concerns are something the city saw coming and it is working to address each one.

Mayor Watt cited a massive amount of retirements earlier this year as the reason behind the short-staffed department.

The city sent FOX 17 a copy of the draft plan to correct the issues EGLE outlined, which, once again, assures community members that the water is safe to drink, and city leaders are working to address staffing and financial issues.

The consent order requires Muskegon Heights to update EGLE throughout the next year and a half as it works to execute this plan.

FOX 17 reached out to the city for comment, and Interim City Manager Melvin C. Burns II sent us a statement which reads, in part:

"There are no [restrictions] on drinking water treated at the Muskegon Heights Water Filtration Plant or for the residents of the city of Muskegon Heights. If for any reason the water were deemed unsafe, you will be notified immediately by the city of Muskegon Heights and/or the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy."

He goes on to say that if you have any questions or concerns regarding your water, you can contact the city of Muskegon Heights or EGLE's Drinking Water Division.