Chobani set to break ground on $567 million La Colombe expansion in Norton Shores, adding 340 jobs

NORTON SHORES, Mich — Chobani is breaking ground today on a $567 million expansion of its La Colombe facility in Norton Shores, a project expected to add 340 new jobs and retain 312 existing positions in the area.

Governor Whitmer, the Chobani CEO, and other elected officials are attending the groundbreaking ceremony at the facility.

The expansion will grow production space by more than 200,000 square feet and increase output of the company's signature lattes. It will also dramatically increase demand for local milk, with the company projected to go from using 30 million pounds of milk per year to 615 million pounds following the expansion.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Norton Shores workers celebrate Chobani's multi-million dollar expansion bringing 340 new local jobs

La Colombe's canned coffee products are widely available in grocery stores.

Justin Conyers, a processing manager with Chobani, said the project represents an opportunity to build careers in the community.

"That's what I liked about Chobani. It provided me a career path to get where I am today," said Conyers. "I want to provide that for all of these people here and I want to provide that for others in the community."

Sarah Cooper, Muskegon County's sustainability and community relations administrator, said the investment is a point of pride for the region.

"It's so cool that they chose Muskegon County of all places. They could have went to another state. They could have went to another area here, and they chose Muskegon as their home. My home is their home," said Cooper.

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