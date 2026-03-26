NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Workers at the La Colombe facility in Norton Shores say they are thrilled about the career opportunities and community growth expected from Chobani's planned $567 million expansion.

WATCH: Norton Shores workers celebrate Chobani's multi-million dollar expansion bringing 340 new local jobs

Norton Shores workers celebrate Chobani's multi-million dollar expansion bringing 340 new local jobs

The expansion will add roughly 200,000 square feet to the current facility. It's expected to create nearly 340 new job opportunities and increase the company's milk usage from 30 million pounds per year to 615 million pounds, bringing growth to Michigan dairy farms.

Muskegon $567 million Chobani expansion expected to have historic Muskegon County impact Olivia Yatooma

"When you add more workforce and you add more people, local farmers, local dairies around… that really builds a community," said Justin Conyers.

Justin Conyers, the senior processing manager in Norton Shores, has worked under the La Colombe and Chobani umbrella for a decade.

"I would say it shapes, you know, who I am today, my drive. I believe that if I can do it, anybody can do it," Conyers said.

Conyers noted that the employees currently at the plant are thrilled with the opportunities coming from the project.

"That's what I liked about Chobani, is it provided me a career path to get where I am today, and I want to provide that for all of these people here, and I want to provide that for others in the community," Conyers said.

County Commissioner Charles Nash echoed Conyers' sentiment about the expansion's local impact.

"I’m just excited about that project and excited to see what comes out of this in the future, but I know it's going to be good for Muskegon County," Nash said.

Sara Cooper, who was born and raised in Muskegon and works for the county as their sustainability and community relations administrator, said this expansion will make history.

"It’s so cool that they chose Muskegon County of all places. They could have went to another state. They could have went to another area here, and they chose Muskegon as their home… my home, as their home," Cooper said.

"It’s just great to see the growth that Chobani can bring to this area," Conyers added. "And to all the people around here, and some of the benefits that come with it."

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