Charges announced for 3 juveniles in Muskegon shooting death of teen

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Petitions for charges have been filed after a 15-year-old was shot and killed in Muskegon Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened before 11 a.m. on Jiroch Street.

Later, three juveniles and one adult were arrested, according to the Muskegon Prosecutor’s Office.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, prosecutors filed petitions for charges against the three juveniles. One faces counts of carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing, and felony firearm. Another is facing a count of carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence.

Hearings for those two will resume May 9.

Charges have so far only been authorized against one juvenile, who is facing one count of tampering with evidence.

The adult in custody has not been charged as of yet.

