15-year-old shot, killed in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot and killed in Muskegon.

The Muskegon Police Department says officers were called to Jiroch Street around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday for the report of a possible gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 15-year-old boy had been shot in the torso.

The teen died at the scene.

The Muskegon Police Department says the investigation is ongoing but did not say whether anyone had been arrested.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

