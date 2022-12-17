Changes made to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Board

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich — The Muskegon Heights Board of Education is making some changes to the Public School Board Academy.

During a special meeting Thursday, they appointed veteran school administer and educator Patricia Minott to the PSA Board. According to a press release sent to FOX 17, Minott was the speech and language pathologist for the Muskegon Heights Public School District from 1972 to 2014 and also served as a summer school advisor, interim director of special services, and an early childhood evaluation team member for the district.

During Thursday's meeting, the Muskegon Heights Board of Education also elected to remove Joseph Warren from the PSA Board.

The changes come amid ongoing concerns with the district's charter system, New Paradigm for Education, which was hired by the PSA Board.

In recent weeks, parents, students, and other community members have voiced concerns about a lack of teachers and supplies among other issues at the district, and even took their frustrations to lawmakers in Lansing this week.

At this time, the Board of Education cannot legally run the school because of the amount of debt accrued by the district years ago, so that responsibility falls onto the Academy System Board.