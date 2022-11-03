Muskegon Heights Academy System board gives New Paradigm 30 days to correct issues

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System board approved a motion on Wednesday, which gives the school’s charter one month to correct a handful of issues impacting students.

Members of the academy system board say if New Paradigm for Education does not comply with their request, they plan to hold them in breach of contract and possibly withhold funds.

“It’s not about us as a board,” said Joseph Warren, MHPSAS board vice president. “It shouldn’t be about them as New Paradigm. Our number one goal is to get Muskegon Heights back to where we used to be, but the way we’re going now, it’s not working.”

According to Warren, the academy system board took the step based on the recommendation of the National Charter Schools Institute, a consulting group hired last month.

Dr. Don Witherspoon, who served as emergency manager when the district switched to a charter in 2012, is part of the team from NCSI.

Witherspoon says the academy system’s contract with New Paradigm requires them to address things like the district’s lack of special education services and teachers.

“There were several questions raised by not only board members, but members in the community,” said Witherspoon. “We heard those questions before and we’ve been asking those questions and trying to seek answers that are on the record. Secondly, the deliverables that are in the agreement… we’re suggesting that we go back and see if the provider is adhering to that contractual agreement.”

NCSI sent a letter notifying New Paradigm of the request according to Witherspoon.

He says if they do not make improvements within 30 days, NCSI has recommend the academy system board withhold all payments except for personnel costs.

Witherspoon says the academy system board has the power to do so, but previous reporting by FOX 17 suggests that power lies with the district’s elected board.

FOX 17 reached out to the elected board for clarification, but requests for comment have not been returned as of publication.

“The longer this kind of uncertainty and angst goes on within the community, you’re going to lose students,” said Witherspoon. “There comes a time where you have to say 'wait a minute, we have to change what we’re looking at and why we’re doing it.'”

New Paradigm’s CEO was not in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting.

The academy system board plans to meet again on Monday, November 7 to discuss an action plan requested by the elected board in September.

