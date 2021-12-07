Student facing expulsion after authorities investigate threats towards Oakridge Public Schools

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One Oakridge Highschool Freshman is facing school discipline up to and including expulsion after being identified as the source of a threat made to Oakridge Public Schools.

Muskegon County Sheriff's Office deputies in tandem with Local and Federal Law Enforcement Task Force Investigators identified an unnamed freshman at Oakridge High School as the origin of a threat made to Oakridge Public Schools.

While the freshman is facing criminal charges in addition to school discipline Task Force investigators are continuing to investigate the incident to determine additional suspects.