Aldi to open 3rd store in Muskegon next month

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Aldi plans to open a third store in Muskegon next month.

The news comes amid plans to add 800 stores throughout the U.S. over the next five years.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” says Webberville Vice President for Aldi Ryan Fritsch. “ALDI is positioned to help keep costs as low as possible because of our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency. We’re committed to offering our shoppers the products they know and love at the lowest possible prices, period! We have served the Muskegon community for more than 25 years and are excited to continue offering residents an affordable way of shopping.”

We’re told the store, located at 1680 E. Apple Ave., will hold a grand opening ceremony Thursday, May 9 at 8:45 a.m.

The chains says the first 100 customers at the new location will be handed gift bags full of product samples and a gift card. From May 9–12, shoppers are invited to enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

Aldi opened a store in Cedar Springs last month.

