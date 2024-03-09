Cedar Springs is getting a new Aldi grocery store

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Shoppers in the Cedar Springs area can mark their calendars for March 21st as its the day a new Aldi store will open its doors.

According to the company, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held that morning at 8:45 a.m., thirty minutes before the store will open.

An Aldi website article says there will be a sneak peek of the store the day before. It's website is also offering a number of deals and promotions for its first day.

The new location's address is listed as 14050 Edgerton Ave., which is just off the west side of U.S. 131 near 17 Mile Rd.

Aldi plans to add 800 of its discount grocery stores across the U.S. in a five-year expansion plan as it looks to capitalize on cost-conscious Americans feeling the pinch at grocery stores.

Aldi said Thursday that its plan includes new store openings and store conversions. It's looking to add almost 330 stores across the Northeast and Midwest regions by the end of 2028. The company will also add more stores in southern California and Phoenix and enter new cities, including Las Vegas.

The company, based in Batavia, Ill., just west of Chicago, will invest more than $9 billion into its national expansion.

