AG to visit Muskegon Public Schools administration to discuss school safety

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will visit a west Michigan school district to discuss school safety.

Nessel will head to Muskegon Public Schools Friday to meet with Superintendent Matthew Cortez and staff members.

This comes after Muskegon Middle School had to go on lockdown Wednesday because an intruder brought a gun onto campus property.

The meeting will take place Friday, September 9 from 1-2 p.m.

