Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

AG to visit Muskegon Public Schools administration to discuss school safety

AG Dana Nessel
file photo
Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Dana Nessel
Posted at 4:44 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 16:44:59-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will visit a west Michigan school district to discuss school safety.

Nessel will head to Muskegon Public Schools Friday to meet with Superintendent Matthew Cortez and staff members.

This comes after Muskegon Middle School had to go on lockdown Wednesday because an intruder brought a gun onto campus property.

READ MORE: Muskegon Middle School put on lockdown after ‘intruder’ brings gun on campus

The meeting will take place Friday, September 9 from 1-2 p.m.

FOX 17 will have a crew at this meeting to bring you continuing coverage both on-air and online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book