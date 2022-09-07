Muskegon middle school put on lockdown after ‘intruder’ brings gun on campus

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Middle School went into a lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a 17-year-old intruder fought with a student and was found to have a gun in his waistband, according to the superintendent.

Superintendent Matthew Cortez told FOX 17 Wednesday that it happened during the middle school’s dismissal.

He says the 17-year-old came onto the property and “picked a fight” with a student. Cortez believes it’s possible the two have “history.”

The Campus Response and Safety Team (CRST) addressed the fight immediately.

As they were doing so, the 17-year-old intruder fell to the ground and the CRST team saw that the boy had a gun in his waistband.

The school was placed on lockdown right away. Students who had left the building were returned inside and the intruder took off.

Muskegon police officers responded to the middle school right away. Cortez told FOX 17 that officers identified the suspect and he will likely face charges.

Cortez says no one fired any weapons and no one got hurt.

