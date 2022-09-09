AG Nessel, Muskegon Public Schools staff talk classroom safety

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel came to west Michigan Friday afternoon to talk school safety with staff at Muskegon Public Schools.

Nessel has been visiting schools across the state of Michigan after four students were killed during a shooting at Oxford High School in 2021.

Her team is working to discuss policy with district administrators in an effort to prevent similar tragedies from happening.

“There are things we can do. We’re not helpless. We don’t have to have mass shootings each and every day. There are things we can do to prevent it and we’re just talking about reasonable restrictions that the vast majority of Michiganders would like to see implemented,” Nessel said.

She added that these “reasonable restrictions” include door locks, surveillance equipment and raising the legal age to buy a gun to 21-years-old.

Her visit to Muskegon Public Schools came just two days after Muskegon Middle School went on lockdown because someone brought a gun on campus and fought with a student.

READ MORE: Muskegon Middle School put on lockdown after ‘intruder’ brings gun on campus

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube