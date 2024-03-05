Adelaide Pointe contractor accidentally dredges wetlands area

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A portion of wetlands along the Adelaide Pointe development in Muskegon was accidentally dredged by a contractor.

The development's owner posted on social media admitting to the mistake.

On Monday the developer posted that dredging work was started on the wrong side of the peninsula and impacted a portion of wetlands undergoing restoration.

"Management stopped the activity immediately and made contact with the EGLE water resources division for advisement on next steps," the post read. "We are waiting for their direction. We sincerely apologize for this unfortunate mistake."

Several hours later another post on the Adelaide Pointe Facebook page said the contractor was working on wetlands restorations when they started dredging a portion of Muskegon Lake that was not part of the development's permit.

"The technique used is appropriate for digging ponds and ditches but is NOT ok for working around wetlands."

Adelaide Point managements says they met with representatives from the City of Muskegon, the Muskegon Conservation District, West Michigan Shoreline Development Corporation, Muskegon Lake Watershed Partnership, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"We are even more aligned on how to protect the environment and do some great work for the public," said the company.

