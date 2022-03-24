Accused dog killer formally charged with animal murder, torture

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of killing two Newaygo County dogs has been formally charged.

Donald Brown was arraigned Thursday morning for animal killing and torture, according to court records.

No plea was entered during the hearing. Brown denied the use of a public defender.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 with a preliminary hearing set for Tuesday, April 12.

Brown's bond was set at $5,000.

