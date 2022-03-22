Watch
Charges authorized against man accused of killing Newaygo County dogs

Posted at 4:57 PM, Mar 22, 2022
NEWAYGO — Charges have been authorized against the man accused of killing two dogs in Newaygo County earlier this month.

Chief Trial Attorney for the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office Matt Roberts says Donald Brown faces a charge for third-degree killing and torturing of animals.

If convicted, Brown may face a maximum of four years behind bars along with a possible $5,000 fine.

We’re told an open warrant for Brown’s arrest has been issued.

