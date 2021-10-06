6 months later, Fruitport Township hotels still sit abandoned

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A non-compete clause halted the construction of two Fruitport Township hotels, and they remain abandoned to this day.

FOX 17 first brought you this story in April. Back then, the township created a blight ordinance they hoped the property's owner would cooperate with.

But the township has heard nothing but crickets from the owner.

People who run businesses near the abandoned hotels are tired of looking at the mess left behind.

“For many reasons. Primarily, we work so hard to bring a nice presence and image here in Norton Shores, and want to make sure we’re making sure we’re following ordinances and working with the township, and then…that’s right across the street,” Subaru Sales Manager Bill Ferry said.

The township says eventually, the building will have to come down. It's just caught up in a lot of red tape, and an unresponsive owner.

