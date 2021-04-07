Fruitport Township fed up with abandoned hotels

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Fruitport Township Supervisor Todd Dunham says it's his hope the township's new blight ordinance will help him tackle his biggest headache: the two abandoned hotels on Sternberg Road.

The construction for the hotels was stopped because the it was violating a neighboring hotel's non-compete clause with the project.

Construction stopped a few years ago, and the man in charge of the project, Malik Abdulnoor has been ghosting the township supervisor ever since.

“They won’t return calls. They don’t seem to care,” Dunham said.

Now, the township has a blight ordinance the abandoned buildings don't comply with. Abdulnoor and his attorney can't avoid responding.

“On the 25th of March, he was sent an overnight letter. So he’s got so many days to respond to that,” Dunham said.

If Abdulnoor doesn't respond, he'll have to face a judge, says Dunham.

“We don’t want this to happen to us again. The disrespect..it's just..take care of it,” Dunham said.

FOX 17 called Abdulnoor's work. They said to contact their attorney, who they say is currently on vacation and unable to provide comment at this time.

SEE MORE: MUSKEGON COUNTY