22-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash on River Road in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 22-year-old driver died in a crash in rural Muskegon County early on Thursday morning.

Isaiah Kooiman was found dead inside his truck after it likely rolled over several times on East River Road between Ewing Road and Holton-Duck Lake Road in Cedar Creek Township, said the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported just after midnight. Deputies found Kooiman's truck near a bend in the road, where it appeared the vehicle had left the pavement and then rolled.

Investigators said they believe speed played a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office at (231) 724-6259.

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