2 new art projects completed under MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two new art projects have been completed under the MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative (MCPAI).

We’re told What Defines Muskegon by artist Dr. Hubert Massey was finished in May.

The portrait depicts Muskegon’s history based on feedback from a series of community forum sessions. Project coordinators tell us the 65-foot-long painting can be found outside Trinity Health Arena.

MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative

Meanwhile, Marc Moulton’s One Drop is scheduled to be installed next week at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center.

Built to celebrate the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce’s 70th anniversary, the 27-foot-tall steel structure in the shape of a water droplet represents the spirit of Muskegon’s environment and the Women’s Division’s contributions to the community, project members say.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place July 21 at 5:30 p.m.

MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative



We're told four more projects are in the works as part of the initiative.

RELATED: Muskegon Seaway Drive murals completed after multi-city effort

RELATED: Rail Murals completed in Muskegon

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube