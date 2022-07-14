Watch Now
2 new art projects completed under MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative

What Defines Muskegon by Dr. Hubert Massey
MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative
What Defines Muskegon by Dr. Hubert Massey
One Drop by Marc Moulton
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 16:48:28-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two new art projects have been completed under the MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative (MCPAI).

We’re told What Defines Muskegon by artist Dr. Hubert Massey was finished in May.

The portrait depicts Muskegon’s history based on feedback from a series of community forum sessions. Project coordinators tell us the 65-foot-long painting can be found outside Trinity Health Arena.

What Defines Muskegon by Dr. Hubert Massey

Meanwhile, Marc Moulton’s One Drop is scheduled to be installed next week at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center.

Built to celebrate the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce’s 70th anniversary, the 27-foot-tall steel structure in the shape of a water droplet represents the spirit of Muskegon’s environment and the Women’s Division’s contributions to the community, project members say.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place July 21 at 5:30 p.m.

One Drop by Marc Moulton

We're told four more projects are in the works as part of the initiative.

RELATED: Muskegon Seaway Drive murals completed after multi-city effort

RELATED: Rail Murals completed in Muskegon

