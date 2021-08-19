Muskegon Seaway Drive murals completed after multi-city effort

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The murals on Muskegon’s Seaway Drive entrance have been completed, according to the MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative.

We’re told the project’s completion was made possible by a collaboration between Muskegon, Muskegon Heights and Norton Shores.

“It is so exciting to finally see this project come to fruition,” says West MI Power Cleaning Equipment President Jerry Wiersma. “Of course, this would not have been possible without the cooperation of the Genesee Wyoming Railroad, who have been so great to work with.”

The MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative says the project cost a total of $185,000, funded by philanthropic donations, grants, municipal community capital improvement funds, and matched funds from the MEDC Patronicity effort.

“The creative repurposing of these bridges – what many considered longtime eyesores in each of these cities – is another step toward creating a more beautiful and vibrant community,” says Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson.

