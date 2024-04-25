1st round of water testing underway in Muskegon Heights, results due Friday

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The city of Muskegon Heights updated the public Thursday amid a citywide boil-water advisory.

The advisory was prompted Wednesday morning after the Department of Public Works (DPW) says a “glitch” caused a widespread outage.

We’re told the at-fault issue within the supervisory and data acquisition (SCADA) was identified. The issue did not stem from construction, maintenance or an external infiltration.

Water testing and hydrant flushing commenced Thursday morning, according to the city. It is normal to see rusty- or cloudy-looking water as flushing occurs and poses no cause for concern.

Results from the first round of water testing aren’t expected back until Friday due to the scale of flushing operations.

The boil-water advisory remains in effect.

In the meantime, residents may pick up bottled water Thursday from 5–7 p.m. and Friday from 12–2 p.m. “at designated locations.”

Meijer says it is delivering another truckload of water to the city's farmers market.

Visit the city’s website for the latest updates.

Visit the CDC’s website for more on how to stay safe during a boil-water advisory.

