Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

'Glitch' knocks out water for Muskegon Heights

Running water
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Running water
Posted at 8:13 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 08:13:51-04

The Muskegon Heights Department of Public Works (MHDPW) has their work cut out for them this morning after what they're calling a 'glitch' in the system triggered citywide outages.

The MHDPW told FOX 17 it happened overnight at the filtration plant and they believe it will be fixed in a couple of hours.

Muskegon Heights Public Schools reached out to us as well, saying they had to close for the day due to the issue.

This is a developing story - FOX 17 will post updates here, on air, and in the FOX 17 App.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book