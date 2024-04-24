'Glitch' knocks out water for Muskegon Heights

The Muskegon Heights Department of Public Works (MHDPW) has their work cut out for them this morning after what they're calling a 'glitch' in the system triggered citywide outages.

The MHDPW told FOX 17 it happened overnight at the filtration plant and they believe it will be fixed in a couple of hours.

Muskegon Heights Public Schools reached out to us as well, saying they had to close for the day due to the issue.

