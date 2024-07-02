Man arrested for attempted murder in neck slashing attack in Shelby

SHELBY, Mich. — Criminal charges are being levied in connection with a stabbing Monday morning in the small village of Shelby.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office says around 2 a.m. on Monday, July 1, a person with a deep cut to their neck walked into the community's hospital. Investigators say the victim's slash-wound was nearly fatal, yet they were able to drive themselves a few blocks to get emergency care.

The victim told hospital staff a hitch-hiker attacked them, but later changed their story, admitting the assault happened at a home on 4th Street near Maple Street. The victim also told detectives they knew the suspect.

Deputies went to the home and found the 24-year-old suspect inside. For a time the man refused to to come out of the home, threatening to commit suicide by police and holding knives up at the deputies. Eventually he surrendered.

That suspect now faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The victim remains in the hospital receiving treatment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube