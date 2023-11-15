'I'm sad': Douglas Root Beer Barrel's lease holder loses bid to keep contract

DOUGLAS, Mich. — Usually, at this time of year, Michael White, or 'Mick,' closes up shop at the Root Beer Barrel until the following spring.

“Every day was like throwing a party for a few hundred people. Every single day. You gotta be prepared for it," he said.

That coze corner of Center St. and Ferry St. has basically been his summer home since 2018.

That's when the city of Douglas awarded White the lease.

However, he's been so much more than a lease holder — working 16-hour days, seven days a week, in the beating summer sun to make his customers happy.

“It's such a unique opportunity to work inside of a barrel," White said. "Not everybody gets that opportunity. The city of Douglas gave me that opportunity. I ran with it. I had fun with it."

White's contract came to a close after this season.

What that happened, the city always had plans to open up a Request for Proposal (RFP) and basically start a bidding process to see who would take it over.

“Fortunately, last shift...I took a moment and really enjoyed it, just in case I was not offered a bid," White said.

This week, White learned his fate in an email from the city.

“It is with regret that we inform you that your proposal has not been selected for the continued operation of the Root Beer Barrel," White said, reciting a portion of that email

That means, this time, he's not just saying goodbye for the season.

“We had a great season this last season right here for 2023," he said. "Unfortunately, I didn’t know it was going to be my last season.”

On Tuesday, White logged onto the Root Beer Barrel's Facebook account to announce the news.

Hundreds of people have responded, letting them know how much they appreciated White's hard work.

White expressed to FOX 17 how thankful he is in return.

“Really, why I'm here and meeting you is to take this opportunity and say thank you to everybody that's ever come here," he said. "Thank you to all the compliments that we've ever gotten from everybody. We had people come from Florida, from Texas from up north across the state Chicago, Wisconsin. If you read the comments, you'll find out you know that people love the root beer barrel.”

White added, “it was always in the back of my mind, at any given time, this being a bid process, that I'm not in control (over) when this happens. So, I tried to always enjoy what I was doing here. It was a nice to read all the comments everybody left on the Facebook. Of course it was. I mean, just, it's sad, I'm sad.”

Jerry Donovan, the Douglas Mayor, said this decision had nothing to do with White as a person.

“The city and Douglas thinks to world of Mick White," Donovan said. "He's done a great job. Quality service. A really cool experience for everybody. So, I have nothing bad at all say about Mr. White."

Donovan said this was truly a business decision. They moved away from a flat rate, which is what White has paying, and instead are moving into a 3-year, revenue sharing-based agreement.

“The city's responsibility is to get the biggest return for the taxpayers," he said, "remembering full well, it's a municipal-owned lot and property and a municipal owned structure.”

White was offering the city $6,000 for 2024, $7,000 for 2025 and $8,000 for 2026.

Donovan said the city went with a more lucrative offer, but rejected White for a different reason.

“I would say that there was a significant difference," Donovan said. "However, when we get an RFP that is not complete, they essentially remove themselves from the conversation.”

Donovan wouldn't share which aspects of the RFP White failed to meet. He also wouldn't say who won the contract and the details of the new agreement.

Donovan said those will all be revealed at the next city council meeting on Monday.

He did stress the barrel itself is not going anywhere and will operate as it has been.

White cannot believe he has to give the keys to someone else, but is satisfied with his six years of success.

“That was my goal — to make it busier and busier every year and get the word out. Make this right here a destination for the town of Douglas, Michigan," White said. "I believe I did that. My job was done. My job wasn't over. I would love to continue to, but for what I set out to do, the job was completed.”

White now has to consider his next steps. He said he's not sure what lies ahead.

He wishes the new owners nothing but the best.

