Big road project in Holland/Saugatuck area is half finished

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Since early spring, I-196 has been under construction between the Saugatuck Rest Area and the Kalamazoo River. That part of a larger project is nearly complete.

The Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed to FOX 17 that traffic will return to normal on the highway sometime Thursday, July 22.

“The new time for the switch/ramp opening is Thursday morning,” wrote MDOT Grand Region spokesperson John Richard in an e-mail.

That means the traffic shift that put southbound traffic onto the northbound side of I-196 will but routed back onto the southbound side, which was reconstructed during the project. Ramps that were closed at Mile 41 will be reopened as well.

The one part of the project that remains under construction will be the Saugatuck Rest Area, which will not reopen until May 2022, according to MDOT’s schedule.

The rest of the project, which involves resurfacing I-196 between the rest area on M-40 in Holland, is picking up speed: US-31 northbound is closed at the split with I-196, and work continues on westbound/southbound I-196 from before M-40 to after M-40.

Overall, the project is scheduled into November 2021.