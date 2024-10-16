Woman charged with OWI for Allegan County hayride crash

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The woman suspected of driving drunk and injuring several people in Allegan County over the weekend has been charged.

Angela Hamberg was arraigned Tuesday on four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

The crash happened Saturday evening on M-40 in Trowbridge Township.

Court documents say the vehicle was driving at 55 mph before it crashed into a hayride that had nine people on it. Most of the riders were injured.

Hamberg’s blood alcohol level was reportedly at about .13 after the crash, well over the legal limit. Her next court appearance has not been scheduled yet.

