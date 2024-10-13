Allegan County: Several hurt after suspected drunk driver hits tractor pulling hayride

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several people are recovering in the hospital after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a tractor pulling a hayride.

Allegan County Deputies say the incident happened at around 7:30 Saturday evening on M40 near 110th Avenue. An SUV was heading South on M40 when it hit the tractor and the trailer it was pulling.

Deputies tell us a number of people on the hayride were hurt and taken to the hospital. The 3 people inside the SUV were also hurt and hospitalized.

We don't have word on any potential charges against the driver as of Sunday morning. However, the Sheriff's Office thinks alcohol and speed contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube