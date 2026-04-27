Woman charged with murder of boyfriend in Allegan County shooting

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The woman accused of killing her boyfriend inside their Allegan County home was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder.

Jennifer Moore made her first court appearance in connection to the April 22 shooting in Cheshire Township. The 44-year-old alleged shot her boyfriend, 52-year-old Joseph Worley inside the home the couple shared.

Investigators say she was the person who reported the shooting to 911 dispatchers.

Deputies found Moore outside the home that night and took her into custody. Worley was found inside with a gunshot wound to the head and declared dead.

Moore remains in custody after the judge denied her bond. If convicted, she would face life in prison without parole.

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