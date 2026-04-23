Reported shooting leaves one man dead in southern Allegan County

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was found dead after a reported shooting late Wednesday night in southern Allegan County. Investigators said they took one person into custody.

Deputies responded to a home on Baseline Road near Hillside Drive just after 10 p.m. on April 22. Inside they found a 52-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives said they consider his death a homicide.

A 44-year-old woman was also found inside the home. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said she was the person who called 911. She was not hurt.

The sheriff's office took one person into custody in connection to the death. That person is expected to be arraigned on criminal charges on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said there is no continued threat to the public from this situation.

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