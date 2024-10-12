'We lost two of our family members': Hamilton High School remembers brothers killed in crash

HAMILTON, Mich. — The halls of Hamilton High School, in part, were decorated by Hayden and Logan Flick.

The two brothers, a senior and a sophomore, competed on the Science Olympiad team. They were sharp. The trophies in the school display case can attest.

On Tuesday evening, Hayden and Logan died in a crash in Monterey Township, leaving a hole in the Hawkeye community.

"We lost two of our family members and it's going to hurt for a long time," said Jake Klinger, a science teacher at Hamilton High School. "They're going to be sorely missed."

The coach of the Science Olympiad team, Klinger spent plenty of time with the two after school. Hayden, he says, was an engineer "but with the science mind." Logan, meanwhile, was a "book kid" with an affinity for anatomy and physiology.

"Great science students. Energetic. Passionate," Klinger said. "You take your average American set of brothers, and that's the Flicks."

Days before the deadly incident, Hayden and Logan's dad was hurt in a motorcycle crash.

"Unimaginable to be in their shoes right now," said Hamilton High School Superintendent Brad Lusk. "Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with them."

A GoFundMe for the Flick family has already raised more than $15,000 to help them pay for medical expenses and funeral arrangements.

"They come together. We might not know each other, but we're part of the Hawkeye family," Lusk said about the Hamilton community.

The superintendent and the Flicks have a message for their community, too: “Put down the devices. Don't be distracted. Pay attention to the road and be safe.”

