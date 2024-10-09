Crash leaves 2 dead, semi-load spilled in Monterey Township

MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash with a semi near Monterey Township.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on 30th St — Initial reports show the driver of the car did not stop for the sign at 134th Ave, colliding with the semi which overturned, spilling its load of milk.

The intersection was shut down for several hours for cleanup.

Families of the two people in the car are being notified, so names have not been released.

They both died at the scene, say Allegan County Deputies.