WAYLAND, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman out of Wayland.

Sharon Kay Shoemaker, 81, has dementia and was last seen in a 2017 Dodge Journey, according to the Wayland Police Department (WPD).

We’re told she was wearing a red sweater, white shirt and a pair of black pants.

Those with knowledge of Sharon’s whereabouts are urged to call 911 or dispatchers at 269-673-3899.

