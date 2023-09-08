Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Wayland Hot Air Balloon Fest dazzles the skies this weekend

As the festival takes flight, don't miss the entertainment on the ground, too!
2023 Wyaland Hot Air Balloon Fest
FOX 17 / Jack Caron
2023 Wyaland Hot Air Balloon Fest
Posted at 8:47 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 08:47:42-04

WAYLAND, Mich. — Keep your eyes on the skies over Wayland – The Wayland Hot Air Balloon Fest takes flight this weekend!

The two-day party includes a car show, kids carnival, live music, a donut eating contest, and so much more for those of us sticking a little closer to the ground.

Wayland Hot Air Balloon Fest

You can grab a meal from food trucks, peruse vendors’ wares, and meet the pilots of these massive MontGolfier-style meanderers.

Tickets are waiting for you online for both days or single-day admission.

Adults should expect to pay $15-$20 while kids will be $5-$7.

Friday's festivities start at 4 p.m. and include a Balloon Glow at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday opens at 11 a.m. and ends with a performance by the band Wayland at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book