Wayland Hot Air Balloon Fest dazzles the skies this weekend

WAYLAND, Mich. — Keep your eyes on the skies over Wayland – The Wayland Hot Air Balloon Fest takes flight this weekend!

The two-day party includes a car show, kids carnival, live music, a donut eating contest, and so much more for those of us sticking a little closer to the ground.

FOX 17 / Jack Caron

You can grab a meal from food trucks, peruse vendors’ wares, and meet the pilots of these massive MontGolfier-style meanderers.

Tickets are waiting for you online for both days or single-day admission.

Adults should expect to pay $15-$20 while kids will be $5-$7.

Friday's festivities start at 4 p.m. and include a Balloon Glow at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday opens at 11 a.m. and ends with a performance by the band Wayland at 9:30 p.m.